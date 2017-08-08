Lesbian couple has engagement photo shoot at Chili’s

A couple decided to share their love for each other, and Chili’s, in an engagement photo shoot set in the Tex-Mex chain.

PopSugar reports Krista Doyle and Kelly Boyles were in the midst of their actual engagement photo shoot when the couple got hungry. They decided to stop into Chili’s to eat and ended up snapping some photos.

“I just said, ‘We should do a few at Chili’s!’ because Kelly and I both love food,” Doyle told PopSugar. “And I’ve been a huge Chili’s fan my entire life.”

Doyle posted the photos on Twitter which got the attention of Chili’s. The restaurant even offered to give the Chili’s-loving couple an engagement gift.

I took some of my engagement pictures at @Chilis. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/md0y9QS0RC — Krista Doyle (@Krista_Doyle) August 1, 2017

These are the best engagement pictures we’ve ever seen. Congrats on the engagement! We’d love to send you a gift. Please DM us! — Chili’s Grill & Bar (@Chilis) August 1, 2017

The couple told PopSugar they met while filming a lesbian web series version of “The Bachelor.”

“We met on set of a web series our mutual friends were making called The Bacheloresbian, which is a lesbian parody of The Bachelorette,” Doyle says. “We were both ‘contestants,’ but I fell for her instantly and asked her on a date two days later.”