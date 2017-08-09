David Antony Trujillo dies at 52

David Antony Trujillo died at his home in Miami on July 22 of cancer according to his partner, Bobby Gaines, who was with him when he died. He was 52.

Trujillo was born Nov. 4, 1964 in Hawaii. His family moved to the Washington area after he finished high school in Texas. He graduated from Columbia University in 1986 having studied economics and psychology. He studied economics in international business at Georgetown University where he graduated in 1991.

He and Gaines met in Washington in 2000 and started dating in 2008, Gaines said. Trujillo battled cancer the last year of his life. He and Gaines, who’d become domestic partners in 2014, were planning to wed.

He died peacefully at home with his dog, Scrappy, by his side, Gaines said.

Trujillo is survived by his parents Fermin and Cristela (Cantu) Trujillo of Silver Spring, Md., brother Trini Alexander Trujillo of Hawaii, sisters Debbie Ann Young and her husband Jim of Baltimore and Jessica Leilani Eshghi and her husband Ali of Gaithersburg, Md., as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

An informal beach memorial service is being planned.