Photo of gay dads laying in bed with their baby goes viral

A photo of two gay dads lounging in bed with their sleeping baby has become an Instagram favorite.

Salt Lake City gay dads Joshua, a 31-year-old paramedic/firefighter, and Jeremy, a 34-year-old registered nurse, were on vacation at Disney World with their nine-month old son, Anakin. While enjoying a relaxing moment in bed, Jeremy snapped the photo.

The Instagram page Gays with Kids, which posts photos of gay parents with their children, shared the photo. It has been liked more than 6,000 times.

“We were overwhelmed by how much recognition our photo received,” Jeremy told Gay Star News. “It was a photo I snapped as we were laying in bed recouping from a long hot day at Disney World the day before. Anakin was a trooper at Disney World and went on several of the rides with us and after ten long hours we finally called it a night and went back to our rental house.”

The couple married in 2015. They also have a two-month old daughter, Izley, who was staying with her grandparents during the trip.