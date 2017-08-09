August 9, 2017 at 2:05 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Stephen Amell slams homophobic comments about his attending Vancouver Pride

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Arrow” star Stephen Amell and his wife Cassandra went to Vancouver Pride over the weekend and while the couple had a positive experience, some homophobic critics weren’t too happy.

Amell, 36,  posted photos of their outing on social media to showcase how much fun they were having.

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell) on

🏳️‍🌈 with this one.

A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell) on

While many of Amell’s fans were supportive, some were offended that he went to the event.

“Had more respect for you before these posts,” one person wrote.

“I can’t believe my eyes u support this disgusting thing,” commented another.

Amell took to Facebook to call out the haters and let everyone know he won’t stop supporting the LGBT community.

“Facebook! What’s happening!” Amell begins. “So I’m scrolling through my page this morning and I was really taken aback by some of the back and forth commentary after I posted two photos from the Pride Parade / Festivities yesterday in Vancouver.”

“The vast majority were positive, but a laughable amount were negative I had a fantastic weekend in Vancouver with my wife and friends, met some terrific people and more than anything just tried to soak in all the positive energy from people living their best lives,” Amell continued. “If I’m in Vancouver next year I won’t just go back, I’ll walk in the parade. So for everyone in their negative pants: Go be on the wrong side of history on somebody else’s Facebook page. xo.”

 

