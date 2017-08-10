Marsha P. Johnson doc is Reel Affirmations selection

Reel Affirmations presents a screening of “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” at Human Rights Campaign (1640 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.) on Friday, Aug. 18 from 7-9 p.m.

The documentary examines the life and death of Johnson, a transgender activist who was found floating in the Hudson River in 1992. Rayceen Pendarvis hosts the event. General admission tickets are $12. VIP tickets are $25 and include one complimentary cocktail, beer or wine and movie candy or popcorn.

For more information, visit thedccenter.org.