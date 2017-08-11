Gay Trump voter to be featured on MTV dating show ‘Undressed’

“Undressed,” MTV’s latest dating reality series, will have contestants get intimate both physically and mentally.

In the show, two contestants are matched up to sit on a bed in their underwear as they ask each other personal questions and perform challenges.

Couples, both gay and straight, will find out how the other feels on issues such as monogamy and politics.

In one segment, a man asks his date how he could vote for Trump as a gay man.

“Undressed” premieres Aug. 16 at 11 p.m. on MTV.

Watch the trailer below.