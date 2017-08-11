The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at comingsandgoings@washblade.com.

Congratulations to Julie Kruse who is starting a new position as Federal Policy Advocate with the Family Equality Council. Council CEO Rev. Stan J. Sloan said, “Julie’s record of committed service to the LGBTQ community speaks for itself, and we are privileged to have her join our public policy team to fight for lived and legal equality for LGBTQ families, especially in today’s challenging political climate.” Upon accepting the position Kruse said, “I’m excited to join the top-notch team at Family Equality Council in their critical work during this politically challenging time. I’m especially thrilled to return to advocacy with and for LGBTQ families and youth, to defend and advance the equal rights, opportunities, and supports we all deserve.”

As Federal Policy Advocate, Kruse will be based in D.C. and work closely with Chief Policy Officer Denise Brogan-Kator to implement and expand Family Equality Council’s public policy agenda. The Council connects, supports, and represents the 3 million LGBTQ parents in the country and their 6 million children of all ages. They provide a voice for LGBTQ families on Capitol Hill.

Kruse has more than 15 years of experience advocating for the LGBTQ community, immigrants, working families, women and girls. Her efforts have contributed to victories including relief from deportation for tens of thousands of LGBTQ immigrant families, ending “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” and stopping discriminatory tax audits of low-income families. Prior to her career in advocacy, she developed job training and educational programs leading to high-wage careers for women and girls. She was the founding director of the National Community Tax Coalition. She served on the Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women in Illinois and chaired its Pay Equity Working Group. She has taught at the college and high school levels in the U.S. and in Latin America. Kruse has worked for a number of organizations, including the National Center for Healthy Housing, Immigration Equality, and the Servicemembers’ Legal Defense Network.

Congratulations also to Jeffrey W. Groton who has accepted the position of Director of Finance with Mile High Early Learning, which is Denver’s oldest and largest provider of subsidized quality early childhood care and education serving thousands of Denver’s vulnerable children every year since 1970.

Groton is a proven organizational leader with a strong background in strategic business planning and financial management. He has a passion for driving effectiveness in organizational work life through strategic planning and innovative problem solving. That includes a track record of developing, restructuring and improving diverse operations across finance, IT, management, and HR. He is a big-picture thinker motivated by business challenges and competing priorities.

Groton worked for the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) and was recruited to that association based on his success with the National Association of Women Judges-USA (NAWJ). Prior to that he worked at Downey Associates International, Inc. and Envision EMI, Inc.

Groton served in the United States Air Force as a Command and Control Specialist with top-secret security clearance.