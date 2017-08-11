August 11, 2017 at 1:34 pm EDT | by Peter Rosenstein
Comings & Goings
Julie Kruse, Comings & Goings, gay news, Washington Blade

The ‘Comings & Goings’ column chronicles important life changes of Blade readers.

The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at comingsandgoings@washblade.com.

Julie Kruse, gay news, Washington Blade

Julie Kruse

Congratulations to Julie Kruse who is starting a new position as Federal Policy Advocate with the Family Equality Council. Council CEO Rev. Stan J. Sloan said, “Julie’s record of committed service to the LGBTQ community speaks for itself, and we are privileged to have her join our public policy team to fight for lived and legal equality for LGBTQ families, especially in today’s challenging political climate.” Upon accepting the position Kruse said, “I’m excited to join the top-notch team at Family Equality Council in their critical work during this politically challenging time. I’m especially thrilled to return to advocacy with and for LGBTQ families and youth, to defend and advance the equal rights, opportunities, and supports we all deserve.”

As Federal Policy Advocate, Kruse will be based in D.C. and work closely with Chief Policy Officer Denise Brogan-Kator to implement and expand Family Equality Council’s public policy agenda. The Council connects, supports, and represents the 3 million LGBTQ parents in the country and their 6 million children of all ages. They provide a voice for LGBTQ families on Capitol Hill.

Kruse has more than 15 years of experience advocating for the LGBTQ community, immigrants, working families, women and girls. Her efforts have contributed to victories including relief from deportation for tens of thousands of LGBTQ immigrant families, ending “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” and stopping discriminatory tax audits of low-income families. Prior to her career in advocacy, she developed job training and educational programs leading to high-wage careers for women and girls. She was the founding director of the National Community Tax Coalition. She served on the Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women in Illinois and chaired its Pay Equity Working Group. She has taught at the college and high school levels in the U.S. and in Latin America. Kruse has worked for a number of organizations, including the National Center for Healthy Housing, Immigration Equality, and the Servicemembers’ Legal Defense Network.

Congratulations also to Jeffrey W. Groton who has accepted the position of Director of Finance with Mile High Early Learning, which is Denver’s oldest and largest provider of subsidized quality early childhood care and education serving thousands of Denver’s vulnerable children every year since 1970.

Groton is a proven organizational leader with a strong background in strategic business planning and financial management. He has a passion for driving effectiveness in organizational work life through strategic planning and innovative problem solving. That includes a track record of developing, restructuring and improving diverse operations across finance, IT, management, and HR. He is a big-picture thinker motivated by business challenges and competing priorities.

Groton worked for the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) and was recruited to that association based on his success with the National Association of Women Judges-USA (NAWJ). Prior to that he worked at Downey Associates International, Inc. and Envision EMI, Inc.

Groton served in the United States Air Force as a Command and Control Specialist with top-secret security clearance.

Jeffrey W. Groton

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
ACLU sues Metro to reinstate ads for Milo, others
David Antony Trujillo dies at 52
Defense raises doubts over ID of man charged in trans murder
Catania weds in ceremony performed by Council colleague
Trans soldier served with distinction in Md. Defense Force
watermark
National
Trans military ban halted by war threat
Trump sued over plans to ban transgender military service
Okla. gay man sues town for allowing house to burn down
Trans troops continue their service as Trump threatens expulsion
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
watermark
World
Cuban activist refuses to attend U.S. Embassy event
U.S. official meets with wife of jailed Malaysian opposition leader
Australian Senate rejects national marriage vote
State Department welcomes decision to delay gay journalist’s deportation
Anti-gay lawmaker quits UK Labor Party
Pope Francis congratulates gay couple for baptizing children
watermark
Opinions
Drug importation policy is a hard pill to swallow
Celebrating National Health Center Week
We don’t need another rich businessman for president
A politics to reclaim America
The price is right: Paid leave strengthens our families
D.C. becoming more of a nightlife ‘bar town’: report
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about being bullied after coming out
Chelsea Manning appears in Vogue’s September issue
All-star spotlight: Capital Tennis
The Trump effect?
Viola Davis applauds Annalise Keating’s pansexuality in ‘HTGAWM’
Hulu picks up show based on RuPaul’s life
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup