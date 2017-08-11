August 11, 2017 at 11:30 am EDT | by Staff reports
St. Louis trans youth clinic opens

Transgender Center of Excellence, gender dysphoria, transgender, caduceus, medicare, gay news, Washington Blade, healthSAN FRANCISCO — A new health clinic for transgender youth has opened in St. Louis, Mo., the Seeker, a science and tech digital media publisher that targets Millennials, reports.

The Transgender Center of Excellence, a joint effort of the Washington University and St. Louis Children’s Hospital is part of a growing network of about 40 clinics nationwide serving trans youth and their families, the Seeker reports.

Diane Ehrensaft, clinical psychologist and mental health director of the Child and Adolescent Gender Center Clinic at the University of California, San Francisco, said that when they first opened their facility five years ago, she could count on one hand the number of clinics providing services to the transgender community, the Seeker reports. 

At both the San Francisco and St. Louis clinics, adolescents have access to physicians, as well as psychologists, dermatologists, voice therapists and plastic surgeons. Housing all of these services under one roof makes the provision of care easier and more comprehensive, the Seeker reports. 

As much as transgender youth face many of the same health issues as any adolescent, they are are at much higher risk of depression suicidal thoughts, substance use, and homelessness compared to their non-transgender peers. Almost half of transgender or gender non-conforming youth aged 18-24 attempted suicide, according to the 2014 National Transgender Discrimination Survey, which is why doctors emphasize access to mental health services.

From January to May of 2017, founder Chris Lewis and his colleagues have seen about 70 patients through their individual practices. They estimate that by the end of the year, they will see hundreds more through the newly opened clinic. Despite opening only one week ago, the facility is booked through September, the Seeker reports. 

