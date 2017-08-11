August 11, 2017 at 11:36 am EDT | by Staff reports
U.K. vending machine offers HIV testing

HIV test, HIV infections, gay news, Washington BladeBRIGHTON, England — A new vending machine that gives HIV test results in 15 minutes has been installed at a sauna in Brighton, a seaside resort town about an hour south of London, the Argus, a newspaper in East Sussex, reports.

The machine, installed at the Brighton Sauna (a gay sauna) by the Martin Fisher Foundation and BioSure, was conceived to offer convenient, confidential and discreet testing. It uses digital, touch-screen technology.

The test involves a finger prick blood sample and the user gets a result in 15 minutes. The service will be available 24 hours a day and is free.

Funding was awarded to the Brighton and Hove-based foundation by Public Health England’s HIV prevention innovation fund. Brighton and Hove has become the first U.K. cities to be awarded Fast Track City status, the Argus reports.

This is a global initiative uniting cities across the world aiming end the risk of HIV being a public health threat.

The goals are to have 90 percent of people living with HIV being diagnosed, 90 percent on treatment and 90 percent of those must be virally suppressed, the Argus reports.

Experts say self-testing empowers individuals to test themselves in private and convenient settings and helps normalize the conversation about HIV, the Argus reports.

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
ACLU sues Metro to reinstate ads for Milo, others
David Antony Trujillo dies at 52
Defense raises doubts over ID of man charged in trans murder
Catania weds in ceremony performed by Council colleague
Trans soldier served with distinction in Md. Defense Force
watermark
National
Trans military ban halted by war threat
Trump sued over plans to ban transgender military service
Okla. gay man sues town for allowing house to burn down
Trans troops continue their service as Trump threatens expulsion
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
watermark
World
Cuban activist refuses to attend U.S. Embassy event
U.S. official meets with wife of jailed Malaysian opposition leader
Australian Senate rejects national marriage vote
State Department welcomes decision to delay gay journalist’s deportation
Anti-gay lawmaker quits UK Labor Party
Pope Francis congratulates gay couple for baptizing children
watermark
Opinions
Drug importation policy is a hard pill to swallow
Celebrating National Health Center Week
We don’t need another rich businessman for president
A politics to reclaim America
The price is right: Paid leave strengthens our families
D.C. becoming more of a nightlife ‘bar town’: report
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about being bullied after coming out
Chelsea Manning appears in Vogue’s September issue
All-star spotlight: Capital Tennis
The Trump effect?
Viola Davis applauds Annalise Keating’s pansexuality in ‘HTGAWM’
Hulu picks up show based on RuPaul’s life
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup