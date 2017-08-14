August 14, 2017 at 12:25 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Aaron Carter says his brother Nick hasn’t contacted him since coming out

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Aaron Carter says he hasn’t heard from his brother Nick since coming out as bisexual.

TMZ caught Carter, 29, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Sunday and asked if he’d heard from his Backstreet Boys brother.

“Um, no, he…” Carter says before shaking his head.

“Me and my brother are wonderful,” Carter continues after a long silence.

The conversation grew more upbeat when TMZ asked the singer what male celebrity he would ask on a date.

“If I could ask one male celebrity out on a date it would be Tom Hardy,” Carter shared. “But he’s not available, right?”

His second choice would be Adam Lambert.

“Well, he’s beautiful and he had something really nice to say about me and I’ve always loved his music,” Carter says.

Carter has had an emotional week since coming out on Twitter. After performing at LGBT-restaurant Hamburger Mary’s in his hometown Brandon, Fla., on Thursday he became overwhelmed and burst into tears offstage.

“I just want to say thank you for all your love and support with the LGBTQ community and my announcement,” Carter told the crowd. “It means a lot. Yes, I am a bisexual man. I just want to say I am who I am. I just want to say thank you again for believing in me and even if you don’t, I’ll still love you.”

 

 

 

