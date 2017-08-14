August 14, 2017 at 12:55 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Missouri high school removes gay students’ senior yearbook quotes

(Joey Slivinski and Thomas Swartz say their senior quotes were removed from their high school yearbook. Screenshot via KCTV5.)

Two out Missouri high school students say their school removed their senior yearbook quotes because they referenced being gay.

Kearney High students Joey Slivinski and Thomas Swartz told KCTV5 when they checked to see their yearbook quotes under their senior portraits, they were nowhere to be found.

“It was a blank picture under my name,” Swartz says.

Slivinski’s submitted quote was, “Of course I dress well, I didn’t spend all that time in the closet for nothing.”

While Swartz’ read, “If Harry Potter taught us anything, it’s that no one should have to live in the closet.”

“I’m comfortable in my own skin and with who I am,” Slivinski says. “It felt like the district took that from me.”

Slivinski and Swartz say they plan to make stickers with their quotes to put in their own yearbooks and in their friends’.

In a Facebook post, Slivinski further expressed his disappointment with the Kearney School District.

“Our schools are supposed to be a place that you can express being who you are. Today I realized Kearney isn’t ready for me being me,” Slivinski writes. “Thank you to the Kearney School District for making me feel like you’re ashamed of having a gay student.”

In a statement, the Kearney School District says the quote removal was “to err on the side of caution” and apologized for offending the students.

“In an effort to protect our students, quotes that could potentially offend another student or groups of students are not published. It is the school’s practice to err on the side of caution. Doing so, in this case, had the unintentional consequence of offending the very students the practice was designed to protect. We sincerely apologize to those students,” the statement reads.

KCTV5

  • david

    So how many other students had their quotes removed? My guess is none

watermark
Local
White House protesters condemn Charlottesville white supremacist rally
Kuhns beats Cooper in Rehoboth mayor’s race
Comings & Goings
ACLU sues Metro to reinstate ads for Milo, others
David Antony Trujillo dies at 52
Defense raises doubts over ID of man charged in trans murder
watermark
National
Missouri high school removes gay students’ senior yearbook quotes
Gavin Grimm amends lawsuit against Va. school district
LGBT groups condemn white nationalist rally in Charlottesville
16 trans, gay Central America migrants seek asylum in U.S.
Trans military ban halted by war threat
Trump sued over plans to ban transgender military service
watermark
World
Cuban activist refuses to attend U.S. Embassy event
U.S. official meets with wife of jailed Malaysian opposition leader
Australian Senate rejects national marriage vote
State Department welcomes decision to delay gay journalist’s deportation
Anti-gay lawmaker quits UK Labor Party
Pope Francis congratulates gay couple for baptizing children
watermark
Opinions
Racists running the White House
Drug importation policy is a hard pill to swallow
Celebrating National Health Center Week
We don’t need another rich businessman for president
A politics to reclaim America
The price is right: Paid leave strengthens our families
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Tom Daley shares wedding day video with Dustin Lance Black
Laverne Cox narrates illustrated video on history of transgender rights
Aaron Carter says his brother Nick hasn’t contacted him since coming out
Gay Trump voter to be featured on MTV dating show ‘Undressed’
Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about being bullied after coming out
Chelsea Manning appears in Vogue’s September issue
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup