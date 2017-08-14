August 14, 2017 at 1:38 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Tom Daley shares wedding day video with Dustin Lance Black

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Tom Daley invited the world to his wedding celebration with Dustin Lance Black in a special video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Daley, 23, married Black, 43, on May 6 at Bovey Castle in Devon. The video shows the couple getting ready for their nuptials and describing why they fell in love with each other.

“When Tom and I met four years ago, I knew instantly I was in trouble. I knew I’d met my match, I knew I’d met someone who would inspire me, who I could admire but also somebody who could naturally be my best friend,” Black says of the Olympic diver. “It didn’t hurt that he was also incredibly cute and charismatic and didn’t let me get away with a thing.”

“Within the first few minutes of conversation with Lance, everything changed for me. I fell in love,” Daley describes Black. “Every single part of him. The way he thinks, the way he acts and everything that he does just makes me fall in love with him every single day, more and more.”

Watch below.

