Aaron Carter’s ex-girlfriend denies breaking up over bisexuality

Aaron Carter has been open about his breakup with ex-girlfriend Madison Parker and blamed his coming out as bisexual as the reason for their breakup. Now, Parker has come forward to deny the couple parted ways because of his sexuality.

Carter says when he told Parker he was bisexual she wasn’t accepting and they made the mutual decision to split. In another recent interview on The Z100 Morning Show with Elvis Duran, Carter continued to say Parker wasn’t on board.

“I came out about my history and said I’m attracted to men and women equally. I just can’t live a lie anymore. It’s hypocrisy, even the ones that claim they love you will let you down,” Carter says of Parker. “When I revealed my truth to her, she left me. She didn’t accept what I was going to say, and she left me. Now I’m just trying to do what I have to do,”

In a statement to E! News, Parker says there was more to the story.

“My split with Aaron has nothing to do with him being bisexual. Our parting of ways is something that has been coming for some time and it’s the best thing for us both,” Parker says. “Some of my closest friends and loved ones are of the LGBTQ community, people I love and support wholeheartedly, so for Out.com or anyone to label me ‘homophobic’ is appalling and hurtful and couldn’t be more off character.”

“I’ve been nothing but supportive of Aaron and his career and I’m happy for him that he’s having the courage to live his truth. Breaking up is never easy for anyone, but it is my hope that we can move on from this point as peacefully and respectfully as possible. I wish him all the best,” Parker continued.