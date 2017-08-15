‘Feud’ star Jackie Hoffman channels Joan Crawford by calling Emmy competition

Jackie Hoffman channeled her inner Joan Crawford by calling her Primetime Emmy competition on the phone offering to accept the award on their behalf.

Hoffman is nominated for her role as Crawford’s maid, Mamacita, on “Feud: Bette and Joan” and is up against five other actresses in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.

The sketch mimics Crawford’s infamously last ditch effort to upstage Bette Davis at the Oscars by calling all of her competition offering to accept the award. The scheme worked when Anne Bancroft won and Crawford found herself on stage.

“Hello, is this Miss Regina King?” Hoffman says on the phone. “This is Jackie Hoffman from ‘Feud.’ Of course, I noticed you’re nominated for an Emmy, and in case you’re not able to accept your award, I’m able to accept your reward on your behalf.”

She goes down the line calling all of the nominees including Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Michelle Pfeiffer and fellow “Feud” star Judy Davis.

“Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman from ‘Feud.’ Mamacita? We worked together. I was on the show. You were so in character you couldn’t notice, but I was standing right next to you for three months,” Hoffman jokes.

The 69th Annual Emmy Awards air Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on CBS.