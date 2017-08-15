August 15, 2017 at 1:50 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Feud’ star Jackie Hoffman channels Joan Crawford by calling Emmy competition

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Jackie Hoffman channeled her inner Joan Crawford by calling her Primetime Emmy competition on the phone offering to accept the award on their behalf.

Hoffman is nominated for her role as Crawford’s maid, Mamacita, on “Feud: Bette and Joan” and is up against five other actresses in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.

The sketch mimics Crawford’s infamously last ditch effort to upstage Bette Davis at the Oscars by calling all of her competition offering to accept the award. The scheme worked when Anne Bancroft won and Crawford found herself on stage.

“Hello, is this Miss Regina King?” Hoffman says on the phone. “This is Jackie Hoffman from ‘Feud.’ Of course, I noticed you’re nominated for an Emmy, and in case you’re not able to accept your award, I’m able to accept your reward on your behalf.”

She goes down the line calling all of the nominees including Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Michelle Pfeiffer and fellow “Feud” star Judy Davis.

“Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman from ‘Feud.’ Mamacita? We worked together. I was on the show. You were so in character you couldn’t notice, but I was standing right next to you for three months,” Hoffman jokes.

The 69th Annual Emmy Awards air Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

watermark
Local
White House protesters condemn Charlottesville white supremacist rally
Kuhns beats Cooper in Rehoboth mayor’s race
Comings & Goings
ACLU sues Metro to reinstate ads for Milo, others
David Antony Trujillo dies at 52
Defense raises doubts over ID of man charged in trans murder
watermark
National
Missouri high school removes gay students’ senior yearbook quotes
Gavin Grimm amends lawsuit against Va. school district
LGBT groups condemn white nationalist rally in Charlottesville
16 trans, gay Central America migrants seek asylum in U.S.
Trans military ban halted by war threat
Trump sued over plans to ban transgender military service
Benghazi, Libya, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
EXCLUSIVE: Libya LGBT activist receives asylum in Germany
British lawmaker defends anti-gay comments
Cuban activist refuses to attend U.S. Embassy event
U.S. official meets with wife of jailed Malaysian opposition leader
Australian Senate rejects national marriage vote
State Department welcomes decision to delay gay journalist’s deportation
watermark
Opinions
Racists running the White House
Drug importation policy is a hard pill to swallow
Celebrating National Health Center Week
We don’t need another rich businessman for president
A politics to reclaim America
The price is right: Paid leave strengthens our families
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Sense8’ creator Lana Wachowski writing third season script despite cancellation
Aaron Carter’s ex-girlfriend denies breaking up over bisexuality
‘God’s Own Country’ trailer gives ‘Brokeback Mountain’ a British twist
‘Feud’ star Jackie Hoffman channels Joan Crawford by calling Emmy competition
Tom Daley shares wedding day video with Dustin Lance Black
Laverne Cox narrates illustrated video on history of transgender rights
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup