‘God’s Own Country’ trailer gives ‘Brokeback Mountain’ a British twist

Critically acclaimed film “God’s Own Country” features a forbidden love story on the Yorkshire moors that is being compared to Ang Lee’s “Brokeback Mountain.”

In Francis Lee’s directorial debut, a sheep farmer (Josh O’Connor) passes his days drinking and having casual sex until Romanian migrant worker (Alec Secareanu) shows up to work with him. The pair embarks on a steamy and complicated love affair.

The film is being called the “British Brokeback” for the two films’ striking similarities including a sex scene using spit as lube. However, viewers may find “God’s Own Country” to be a more uplifting film.

“While the commercial success of Brokeback was a milestone for gay films, many gay viewers took issue with the fate of its star-crossed lovers. Without giving too much away, ‘God’s Own Country’ mostly avoids such pitfalls,” IndieWire shared.

The film hits U.S. theaters on Oct. 27.