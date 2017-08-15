Rainbow flag burned outside D.C. home

One or more unidentified suspects pulled down a rainbow flag attached by a pole to a row house in Northeast D.C. and set it on fire late Sunday night, Aug. 13, or early Monday morning, Aug. 14, according to a D.C. police report.

The report says the owner and resident of the house on the 1600 block of Gales Street, N.E. told police she left for work about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday and returned home at 7:45 a.m. Monday, when she discovered the damaged flag.

“Victim 1 stated that unknown suspects(s) burned the LGBT flag that was hanging on the house then ripped the flag and the pole off the house and trashed it,” the report says.

It says the responding officers notified a Fifth District detective and a member of the department’s LGBT Liaison Unit, Officer Joe Morquecho. The report lists the incident as an offense of destruction of property less than $1,000 in value and classifies it as a “sexual orientation/anti-gay” hate crime.

NBC4 News, which was the first to report the incident, said the woman responded to what happened by flying the burned flag one story higher and placing a sign in her window that stated, “To whoever tore down and burned my gay Pride flag: I hung it up higher and prouder than before. It was a little low.”

NBC4 correspondent Jackie Bensen reported the rainbow flag burning was one of at least three hate-related incidents in the D.C. area over the past weekend that may have been triggered by the outbreak of violence in Charlottesville, Va., attributed to white supremacist and Neo-Nazi groups that assembled to protest the removal of a confederate statute

According to NBC4, on Sunday afternoon witnesses said a man with Swastika tattoos on his torso used “a vile racial epithet” to an African-American lifeguard at an indoor neighborhood swimming poll on Capitol Hill next to the Eastern Market.

The other incident, NBC4 reports, took place in Montgomery County, Md., on Rollins Avenue near East Jefferson Street. Police said a man who overheard a husband and wife speaking to each other in Arabic made anti-Muslim comments to the couple and assaulted the husband.