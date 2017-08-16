August 16, 2017 at 3:21 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Community Cares Project to hold awards ceremony
Community Cares Project, gay news, Washington Blade

Cody Lopez, founder and CEO of Community Cares Project (Photo courtesy of Lopez)

The Community Cares Project (CCP) will celebrate its one-year anniversary by holding the 2017 Community Cares Leadership Awards Ceremony on Aug. 26. It will take place from 7-11:30 p.m. at the Radisson, 101 W. Fayette, St. in Baltimore.

CCP’s mission is to provide the LGBTQ Community ages 21 to 35 with empowerment activities, networking opportunities and leadership development workshops. Its goal is to empower the LGBTQ community to improve their socioeconomic status as a means to help them achieve optimal health outcomes.

The event will be hosted by Milan Christopher from “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” with Earl Fowlkes, president and CEO of the Center for Black Equity, as the keynote speaker. Awards will be presented to those who have contributed to the advancement of the LGBTQ community with an emphasis on HIV prevention/treatment, community organizing and the arts.

The 2017 recipients are: Jamal Hailey, Program Director at the University of Maryland STAR TRACK; Kairo Brown, Founder of Meet 4 a Cause;  Monique Carter, Founder of GirlsUnited; Bernard Fog, Founder of GQ for Cancer; Rashad Corey: Founder of I Survived Movement; Bryanna Jenkins, Founder of The Baltimore Trans Alliance; Mercedes McIntyre, Founder of Urban Freedom Magazine; and Trebra Taylor, Ballroom Legend of the House of Blahnik.

For more information, visit TheCCPBmore.org.

PUGB, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
watermark
Benghazi, Libya, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
watermark
watermark
