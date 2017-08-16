August 16, 2017 at 12:06 am EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Texas anti-transgender bathroom bill dies

Texas lawmakers adjourned on Aug. 15, 2017, without passing a bill that would have restricted transgender people’s access to bathrooms. (Photo by Daniel Mayer; courtesy Wikimedia)

The Texas House of Representatives adjourned on Tuesday without voting a bill that would limit transgender people from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

Senate Bill 3 would have prohibited schools from allowing trans students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that are consistent with their gender identity. Critics also pointed out SB 3 would have undermined trans-inclusive nondiscrimination measures as they relate to access to bathrooms, locker rooms and athletic activities.

The Texas Senate last month approved SB 3 by a 21-10 vote margin.

The state Senate also adjourned on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 91, which was identical to SB 3, remained in the Senate State Affairs Committee.

“Doing the happy dance now that the Texas House has gone sine die w/o passing any anti trans bills,” wrote Monica Roberts, an trans activist in Houston, on her Facebook page.

“Special session officially done with no anti-transgender bathroom bills passed,” wrote Equality Texas on its Twitter page. “We did it Texas.”

Acting Freedom for All Americans CEO Kasey Suffredini in a statement noted Amazon, United Airlines and Apple are among the businesses that opposed SB 3.

“We saw unprecedented opposition to this legislation — not just from businesses concerned about the economic implications of these proposals, but from conservatives who abhor discrimination; from faith leaders who were steadfast in calling out inequality; from families of transgender Texans who demonstrated incredible bravery in sharing their personal stories,” said Suffredini. “Defeating bills like this in Texas sends a strong message to other state legislatures that mean-spirited, discriminatory, anti-LGBTQ proposals are non-starters.”

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade.

