17th Street Festival is Aug. 26

The 17th Street Festival will be on the 1500 and 1600 blocks of 17th Street, N.W. on Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon-6 p.m.

More than 100 vendors will be on display including restaurants, shops, non-profit organizations, politicians and other local businesses. Throughout the day bands, DJs, dance troupes and drag performances will be on the entertainment stage. There will also be a kid zone featuring a moon bounce, face painting, games and a ball crawl. Pets will have their own zone where attendees can shop for their pets or adopt one.

Admission is free. A $10 festival pass is available for purchase for access to discounts at participating restaurants. For more information, visit 17thstreetfestival.org.