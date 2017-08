1905 Restaurant (1905 9th St., N.W.) holds a screening of “All About Eve,” starring Bette Davis, on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 8:30-11:30 p.m.

The screening is part of 1905 Restaurant’s Tuesday Movie Night. Admission is free. There will be speciality-themed cocktails, snacks and other drinks available for purchase.

For more information, visit facebook.com/1905dc.