August 17, 2017 at 11:57 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Blade party to launch fifth-annual sports issue
Lori Lindsey, soccer, gay news, Washington Blade, sports issue

Lori Lindsey (Photo by Ashley Palmer)

Washington Blade celebrates the launch of its sports issue at D.C. United Audi Field Preview Center (500 Penn St., N.E.) on Thursday, Aug. 21 from 6-8 p.m.

Lori Lindsey, guest editor and former United States Women’s National Soccer team player, will be a special guest. There will also be giveaways. This is the Blade’s fifth annual sports issue. Admission is free.

For more details, visit facebook.com/washingtonblade.

watermark
Local
Suspect found not guilty in trans murder case
Marootian named interim head of D.C. Dept. of Transportation
D.C. journalist Terry Michael dies at 70
Frederick school board sued over trans policy
Double L bar reopens in Rehoboth
Community Cares Project to hold awards ceremony
watermark
National
Trump blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville
Texas anti-transgender bathroom bill dies
Gutiérrez, Jealous arrested during White House DACA protest
AFL-CIO president resigns from Trump manufacturing council
Missouri high school removes gay students’ senior yearbook quotes
Gavin Grimm amends lawsuit against Va. school district
Gender Conference East watermark
World
Pakistan bills offer unprecedented protections for transgender people
EXCLUSIVE: Libya LGBT activist receives asylum in Germany
British lawmaker defends anti-gay comments
Cuban activist refuses to attend U.S. Embassy event
U.S. official meets with wife of jailed Malaysian opposition leader
Australian Senate rejects national marriage vote
watermark
Opinions
White people: this fight is now on our doorstep
Incredulous, then sad, and then furious
Racists running the White House
Drug importation policy is a hard pill to swallow
Celebrating National Health Center Week
We don’t need another rich businessman for president
17th Street Festival, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
17th Street Festival is Aug. 26
It’s going to be a bumpy night
Blade party to launch fifth-annual sports issue
QUEERY: Mario Ward
‘Sense8’ creator Lana Wachowski writing third season script despite cancellation
Aaron Carter’s ex-girlfriend denies breaking up over bisexuality
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup