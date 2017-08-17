Blade party to launch fifth-annual sports issue

Washington Blade celebrates the launch of its sports issue at D.C. United Audi Field Preview Center (500 Penn St., N.E.) on Thursday, Aug. 21 from 6-8 p.m.

Lori Lindsey, guest editor and former United States Women’s National Soccer team player, will be a special guest. There will also be giveaways. This is the Blade’s fifth annual sports issue. Admission is free.

For more details, visit facebook.com/washingtonblade.