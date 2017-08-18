3 hot properties under $1 million

Shaw: 409 Richardson Place, N.W.

What: A renovated row home with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

How Much: $949,000

Size: 1,325

Price Per Square Foot: $716

Setting: Historic Shaw has again emerged as one of Washington’s most interesting and livable neighborhoods. Recent additions to the lively social scene include sports bars, new condominium projects, expanded entertainment venues, and world-class retail. This home is tucked away on a short brick block with very light traffic. With a walk score of 93, this location is ideal for relaxed and contemporary living. MetroRail is a short three blocks away and MetroBus is within a three-block radius.

Inside: Designed and completely rebuilt, this 19th century row house, offers a light-filled open floor plan on the first level, while still having artfully designed spaces for the dining and living room. Expansive windows throughout allow for natural light, which is a main attribute. The second floor has two large bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom. The added third level finishes a truly striking design with the master suite, spa-like bath, and a private balcony. All three levels boast nine plus foot ceilings.

Outside: 300 square feet fenced in backyard. The all-important outside garden is fenced and has low-maintenance plantings and alley access to accommodate a bike and/or kayak.

Taxes: $4,400 approximately

Brookland: 1324 Lawrence St., N.E.

What: Detached home with four bedrooms and three and half bathrooms.

How Much: $935,000

Size: 2,840

Price Per Square Foot: $329

Setting: Home to Catholic University. The neighborhood has diverse housing stock. While row houses and duplexes lie at the area’s fringes, most properties at its core are detached single-family homes in colonial, Victorian and bungalow styles. Several sit on large lots creating a suburban atmosphere. Lined with storefronts and restaurants, 12th Street is the main street through Brookland.

Inside: An architectural gem that is perched on a hill offering panoramic views and landscaped grounds. This home boasts original hardwood floors and woodwork throughout and was built in 1925. The home offers four bedrooms, three and a half baths, cathedral ceilings and more. Fully finished basement with side entrance that is great for guests.

Outside: Set on picturesque .17 acres. The rear deck steps down to gorgeous landscaping that’s ideal and large enough for any gardener. There is a large porch that’s great for traditional gatherings and a bench swing.

Taxes: $3,797 approximately

Hill East: 1612 D St., S.E.

What: Renovated row home with three bedrooms and three and half baths.

How Much: $949,500

Size: 1,794

Price Per Square Foot: $529

Setting: Located in trendy Hill East where development accelerated a decade ago and hasn’t slowed since. The boundaries of Hill East are Independence Avenue to the north, 19th Street, and the Congressional Cemetery to the east, L Street to the south and 14th Street to the west. The Hill East neighborhood is bordered by the Capitol Hill neighborhood to the west and offers a more affordable alternative to buying on Capitol Hill. The housing stock in the Hill East neighborhood has an eclectic mix of Federal-style row houses with a smattering of Victorian-style homes mixed in as well.

Inside: Beautifully renovated 1,800-square-foot home with an open floor plan. The light-filled main floor features a spacious living room, a large dining room, gourmet kitchen and a wall of glass looking out onto the deck and a private fenced yard. The two bedroom suites upstairs each have marble and quartz bathrooms. There is a sound system throughout. Completing the package is a bright one-bedroom plus den apartment on the lower level.

Outside: Over 1,000 square feet of fenced back yard with plush new grass and a deck. There is a large parking pad for two cars in the rear of the yard. The front has a covered porch.

Taxes: $4,034 approximately

Information courtesy of Brent Jackson, associate broker, The Rob & Brent Group

robandbrent@ttrsir.com, 202-263-9200.