‘Queer Eye’ host is HIV campaign spokesperson

NEW YORK — Former “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” “culture vulture” Jai Rodriguez is a spokesman for a new HIV campaign called Positively Fearless, geared to black and Latino gay and bi men, People Chica reports.

“Positively Fearless is a great new movement that is really celebrating the bravery of black and Hispanic homosexual and bisexual men who are embracing their HIV status by getting themselves checked, getting themselves treated and committing to staying on that treatment,” Rodriguez told People Chica. “In the past ten years, HIV infection rates have gone down in the United States, except for in the Latinx community of men who identify as gay or bisexual.”

Rodriguez cited an aunt and cousin who died of HIV complications as his inspiration.

“I could’ve been a statistic and granted that when I was coming up, I sadly got the firsthand experience of people passing, so it was a different experience for me,” he told People Chica.

Since the Emmy-winning Bravo show “Queer Eye” ended, Rodriguez has been in “Sharknado 5,” “Wisdom of the Crowd” on CBS and appeared in a Las Vegas residency with Kendra Wilkinson.

Details on the campaign, information and HIV resources, can be found at positivelyfearless.com.