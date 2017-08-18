August 18, 2017 at 9:39 am EDT | by Staff reports
‘Queer Eye’ host is HIV campaign spokesperson
Jai Rodriguez, gay news, Washington Blade

Jai Rodriguez (Photo by Greg Hernandez; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

NEW YORK — Former “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” “culture vulture” Jai Rodriguez is a spokesman for a new HIV campaign called Positively Fearless, geared to black and Latino gay and bi men, People Chica reports.

“Positively Fearless is a great new movement that is really celebrating the bravery of black and Hispanic homosexual and bisexual men who are embracing their HIV status by getting themselves checked, getting themselves treated and committing to staying on that treatment,” Rodriguez told People Chica. “In the past ten years, HIV infection rates have gone down in the United States, except for in the Latinx community of men who identify as gay or bisexual.”

Rodriguez cited an aunt and cousin who died of HIV complications as his inspiration.

“I could’ve been a statistic and granted that when I was coming up, I sadly got the firsthand experience of people passing, so it was a different experience for me,” he told People Chica.

Since the Emmy-winning Bravo show “Queer Eye” ended, Rodriguez has been in “Sharknado 5,” “Wisdom of the Crowd” on CBS and appeared in a Las Vegas residency with Kendra Wilkinson.

Details on the campaign, information and HIV resources, can be found at positivelyfearless.com.

watermark
Local
Suspect found not guilty in trans murder case
Marootian named interim head of D.C. Dept. of Transportation
D.C. journalist Terry Michael dies at 70
Frederick school board sued over trans policy
Double L bar reopens in Rehoboth
Community Cares Project to hold awards ceremony
watermark
National
Trump blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville
Texas anti-transgender bathroom bill dies
Gutiérrez, Jealous arrested during White House DACA protest
AFL-CIO president resigns from Trump manufacturing council
Missouri high school removes gay students’ senior yearbook quotes
Gavin Grimm amends lawsuit against Va. school district
watermark
World
At least 13 dead after van plows into crowd in Barcelona
Pakistan bills offer unprecedented protections for transgender people
EXCLUSIVE: Libya LGBT activist receives asylum in Germany
British lawmaker defends anti-gay comments
Cuban activist refuses to attend U.S. Embassy event
U.S. official meets with wife of jailed Malaysian opposition leader
Oasis liquor, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Dupont Circle’s silly ‘Safeway siege’ stupefies a city
Ryan and McConnell: Muted racism is still racism
White people: this fight is now on our doorstep
Incredulous, then sad, and then furious
Racists running the White House
Drug importation policy is a hard pill to swallow
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Keegan Theatre’s ‘Big Fish’ steeped in both reality and fantasy
‘Cirque du Soleil: OVO’ brings an insect world to life
17th Street Festival is Aug. 26
It’s going to be a bumpy night
Blade party to launch fifth-annual sports issue
QUEERY: Mario Ward
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup