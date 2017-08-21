August 21, 2017 at 11:47 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Dying grandfather proposes to his granddaughter’s girlfriend

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Sarah knew she wanted to propose to her girlfriend Megan but after Sarah’s grandfather was given three months to live she decided to let him participate in the special moment.

Sarah told Dancing with Her when she learned of her Pa’s illness she decided to film him and her Nanna proposing to Megan.

“Hi, this is the old fella here, how much we have grown to love you during the period of your association with our family,” her grandfather says in the video. “You are now a part of our family, and we welcome you into our home with or without Sarah at any time.”

“I have a favor to ask. Would you please consider and agree to marry our granddaughter?” he continues. “Thank you, and I hope you both have a very, very happy life together.”

Sarah showed Megan the video on the beach before giving her the ring. Megan said yes and the happy couple celebrated with the family, including Pa and Nanna, back home.

Pa passed away but Sarah and Megan say he will be in their memories when they get married on Oct. 7.

Double L bar reopens in Rehoboth
