August 21, 2017 at 12:30 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Drag Race’ stars Katya and Trixie Mattel land TV show

(Trixie Mattel and Katya. Screenshot via YouTube.)

Trixie Mattel and Katya have landed their own TV show with Viceland, according to Vulture.

“The Trixie & Katya Show” will be a “hilarious hybrid of late-night, daytime, and advice shows.” The duo has hosted YouTube series “UNHhhh,” produced by World of Wonder, for 57 episodes.

The TV show appears to have a similar premise as “UNHhhh” which has the tagline of, “Welcome to UNHhhh, the show where we talk about whatever we want because it’s our show and not yours.”

Trixie Mattel and Katya were fan favorite contestants on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season seven. Katya returned to the show for “All Stars 2” where she lost the coveted crown to Alaska.

“The Trixie & Katya Show” premieres on Nov. 1.

 

 

