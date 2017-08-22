‘AHS: Cult’ trailer shows Trump’s win kicking off creepy clown cult

Ryan Murphy has repeatedly stated “American Horror Story: Cult” will be 2016 election-themed but won’t feature President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. The recently released trailer shows that Trump’s win is, in fact, included and kicks off a slew of creepy occurrences.

In the trailer, set in Michigan on election night, Sarah Paulson’s character is seen screaming in horror as Trump’s win is announced. Meanwhile, Evan Peters’ character is seen yelling with joy at the declaration.

Paulson’s character slowly descends into what appears to be madness as she finds herself seeing clowns to the dismay of her partner. Billie Lourd’s character also makes an appearance as a babysitter with a strange interest in clowns.

“American Horror Story: Cult” premieres on Sept. 5 on FX.

Watch the trailer below.