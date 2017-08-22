Diversity @ Work speaker series to debut at Carey school

Out For Business, the LGBT club of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, will present its first Diversity@Work Speaker Series on Sept. 15 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Carey Business School Room 204A/B, 100 International Drive in Baltimore’s Harbor East.

In partnership with Allasys and the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Out For Business has invited business leaders in Baltimore to come share their professional and personal experiences, as well as advice on how to navigate the workplace as an LGBT individual.

The inaugural panel discussion will feature four local LGBT professionals about their experiences navigating the workplace and get tips for how to thrive at work.

The panelists include MDLGBT Chamber of Commerce President Betsy Cerulo; FreeState Justice Attorney, Laura DePalma; MedStar Harbor Hospital VP Operations, Jill Johnson; and Baltimore Transgender Alliance Executive Director, Ava Pipitone.

The panel discussion will be followed by a networking happy hour from 5-7 p.m. at the nearby James Joyce Pub. The first 50 RSVPs on Eventbrite will receive a voucher for one free drink at happy hour, courtesy of Out For Business.

“Diversity in business empowers individuals to be their most authentic and confident selves at work, especially for LGBTQ individuals who often live quietly in the shadows,” said Thomas Trinh and Elyse Heob, co-presidents of Out For Business in a joint statement to the Blade. “This panel will serve as an open dialogue for us to share our stories, our lessons, and celebrate our successes as an influential community in business.”

The event is free and business casual attire is suggested.