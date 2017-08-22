August 22, 2017 at 3:17 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Shoppers fight transphobia in ‘What Would You Do? segment

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

A group of compassionate shoppers defended a transgender woman being harassed in a segment from “What Would You Do?”

The ABC hidden camera show puts unsuspecting people in social experiments to see how they react. In this segment, a transgender woman is attempting to shop at a boutique when a sales associate makes hurtful comments such as calling her “sir” and asking if she was born a woman.

Customers confronted the sales associate and told her to leave the woman alone. One woman stays by the transgender woman’s side until the sales associate leaves. Another woman offers to help the transgender woman shop for clothes and passionately stands up to the sales associate who later confronts them.

Watch below.

watermark
Local
Gay man wins Pratt Library’s poetry contest
Diversity @ Work speaker series to debut at Carey school
Man charged in Md. trans murder sentenced to 30 years
2017 Best of Gay DC Nominations
Suspect found not guilty in trans murder case
Marootian named interim head of D.C. Dept. of Transportation
watermark
National
Trump blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville
Texas anti-transgender bathroom bill dies
Gutiérrez, Jealous arrested during White House DACA protest
AFL-CIO president resigns from Trump manufacturing council
Missouri high school removes gay students’ senior yearbook quotes
Gavin Grimm amends lawsuit against Va. school district
watermark
World
EXCLUSIVE: HRC, Chilean advocacy group to launch business index
Uganda activists hold secret Pride celebration
Chilean president to introduce same-sex marriage bill on Aug. 28
At least 13 dead after van plows into crowd in Barcelona
Pakistan bills offer unprecedented protections for transgender people
EXCLUSIVE: Libya LGBT activist receives asylum in Germany
watermark
Opinions
Recovering after Charlottesville
Barbara Cook helped us survive and thrive
Dupont Circle’s silly ‘Safeway siege’ stupefies a city
Ryan and McConnell: Muted racism is still racism
White people: this fight is now on our doorstep
Incredulous, then sad, and then furious
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Shoppers fight transphobia in ‘What Would You Do? segment
‘AHS: Cult’ trailer shows Trump’s win kicking off creepy clown cult
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season three, ‘Untucked’ greenlit to return
St. Vincent will direct female version of ‘Dorian Gray’
‘Drag Race’ stars Katya and Trixie Mattel land TV show
Rupert Everett recounts living in ‘terror’ as a gay man during ’80s AIDS crisis
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup