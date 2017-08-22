Shoppers fight transphobia in ‘What Would You Do? segment

A group of compassionate shoppers defended a transgender woman being harassed in a segment from “What Would You Do?”

The ABC hidden camera show puts unsuspecting people in social experiments to see how they react. In this segment, a transgender woman is attempting to shop at a boutique when a sales associate makes hurtful comments such as calling her “sir” and asking if she was born a woman.

Customers confronted the sales associate and told her to leave the woman alone. One woman stays by the transgender woman’s side until the sales associate leaves. Another woman offers to help the transgender woman shop for clothes and passionately stands up to the sales associate who later confronts them.

Watch below.