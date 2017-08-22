August 22, 2017 at 12:05 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Gay man wins Pratt Library’s poetry contest
Stephen Zerance, gay news, Washington Blade

Stephen Zerance won Pratt’s Poet Lore Poetry Contest. (Photo courtesy Zerance)

Baltimore resident Stephen Zerance was named the 2017 winner of the Enoch Pratt Free Library/Poet Lore Poetry Contest. The contest was judged by “Poet Lore,” billed as America’s oldest poetry journal.

There were 261 poems submitted for the 2017 Poetry Contest, representing 20 Maryland counties and Baltimore City. Zerance emerged as the winner for his poem titled “True Crime.”

Zerance, who received his MFA from American University, is the author of the chapbook “Caligula’s Playhouse” (Mason Jar Press, 2016). His poems have appeared in “West Branch,” “Prairie Schooner,” “Quarterly West,”” Assaracus,” and “Knockout” among others. He has also been featured on the websites of Lambda Literary and Split This Rock. He began writing poetry during his undergraduate days.

“With ‘True Crime’ I wanted to explore the recent surge of true crime-related programming on television and media and link it to my life, to make sense of my fascination with various cases,” Zerance told the Blade.

“The poem tackles the triple homicide home invasion that occurred in Cheshire, Conn. It’s a particularly grizzly case that received a lot of media attention and the poem explains the effect of this.”

“True Crime” will be enlarged for display in a Central Library show window in the summer, and along with the runners-up will be published in the Fall/Winter 2017 issue of “Poet Lore,” available through “Poet Lore’s” e-store and at the Central Library. The poem will be a part of his collection debuting in 2018 from Indolent Books.

To read “True Crime,” click here.

You can follow Stephen Zerance on Instagram @lvcifers_revenge.

watermark
Local
Gay man wins Pratt Library’s poetry contest
Diversity @ Work speaker series to debut at Carey school
Man charged in Md. trans murder sentenced to 30 years
2017 Best of Gay DC Nominations
Suspect found not guilty in trans murder case
Marootian named interim head of D.C. Dept. of Transportation
watermark
National
Trump blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville
Texas anti-transgender bathroom bill dies
Gutiérrez, Jealous arrested during White House DACA protest
AFL-CIO president resigns from Trump manufacturing council
Missouri high school removes gay students’ senior yearbook quotes
Gavin Grimm amends lawsuit against Va. school district
watermark
World
EXCLUSIVE: HRC, Chilean advocacy group to launch business index
Uganda activists hold secret Pride celebration
Chilean president to introduce same-sex marriage bill on Aug. 28
At least 13 dead after van plows into crowd in Barcelona
Pakistan bills offer unprecedented protections for transgender people
EXCLUSIVE: Libya LGBT activist receives asylum in Germany
watermark
Opinions
Recovering after Charlottesville
Barbara Cook helped us survive and thrive
Dupont Circle’s silly ‘Safeway siege’ stupefies a city
Ryan and McConnell: Muted racism is still racism
White people: this fight is now on our doorstep
Incredulous, then sad, and then furious
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Shoppers fight transphobia in ‘What Would You Do? segment
‘AHS: Cult’ trailer shows Trump’s win kicking off creepy clown cult
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season three, ‘Untucked’ greenlit to return
St. Vincent will direct female version of ‘Dorian Gray’
‘Drag Race’ stars Katya and Trixie Mattel land TV show
Rupert Everett recounts living in ‘terror’ as a gay man during ’80s AIDS crisis
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup