August 23, 2017 at 3:44 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Waiter refuses to let gay couple share dessert
The Prime Rib, gay news, Washington Blade

The Prime Rib (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The news that a server at D.C.’s upscale Prime Rib restaurant “shamed” a gay couple by refusing their request for a single ice cream sundae with two spoons because it “doesn’t go with the ambience of the restaurant” went viral this week.

D.C. residents Ron Gage, 55, and his partner, Henry McKinnon, 58, set off an avalanche of media coverage by telling about their encounter with the Prime Rib waiter in a posting on Facebook, which was quickly picked up by the Washington Post.

The two told the Post they were having a pleasant time at dinner at the Northwest D.C. restaurant on Aug. 17 until they decided to share an ice cream sundae. They said they asked the waiter for two spoons.

According to the Post, Gage said the waiter startled the couple by replying that “he would bring it in two separate dishes. He said ‘It wouldn’t look right with two gentlemen eating out of the same sundae. It doesn’t go with the ambiance of the restaurant.’”

The two men were “speechless” and simply nodded to the waiter, Gage told the Post. They quietly ate their ice cream and left a 15 percent tip rather than the 20 percent they always leave at restaurants and did not say anything to the waiter or the management.

But the next day they grew angry at what happened and posted reports about the incident on Facebook and Yelp.

A Google search using Gage and McKinnon’s names and the name “Prime Rib” leads to dozens of news media reports of the incident, including news outlets throughout the U.S. and the United Kingdom and Canada.

Fox News reported the restaurant, which responded by firing the waiter, expressed concern that the news reports unfairly portrayed the Prime Rib as a place where blatant discrimination had taken place.

“What he said was stupid and it’s not us,” Larry Bravman, The Prime Rib’s maître d’ in Washington told Fox News. “We’ve been here for 40 years and if you look at the Yelp page the day before and the day before that, it’s all good,” he said. “This isn’t who we are.”

Fox News reports that Prime Rib received so many negative postings on its Yelp page that Yelp issued a “cleanup alert” and began removing all “news-motivated content” from the page.

James MacLeod, the restaurant’s manager, told the Post the waiter was from Bulgaria and English wasn’t his first language and it was possible he got confused about what he was saying.

“There’s no way we would condone anything remotely like this,” MacLeod told the Post.

The Blade couldn’t immediately reach Gage and McKinnon.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

Bayard Rustin, Freedom Fighters, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Tribute to Bayard Rustin set for Aug. 26
Waiter refuses to let gay couple share dessert
Del. cop under investigation for anti-LGBT post
U.S. Conference on AIDS opens Sept. 7
Murals reflect Whitman-Walker ‘culture and community’
LGBT-affirming minister Berry dies at 66
watermark
National
2017 a mixed bag for state legislatures on LGBT issues
Dave Chappelle denies he’s transphobic during one-on-one interview
Trump blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville
Texas anti-transgender bathroom bill dies
Gutiérrez, Jealous arrested during White House DACA protest
AFL-CIO president resigns from Trump manufacturing council
watermark
World
EXCLUSIVE: HRC, Chilean advocacy group to launch business index
Uganda activists hold secret Pride celebration
Chilean president to introduce same-sex marriage bill on Aug. 28
At least 13 dead after van plows into crowd in Barcelona
Pakistan bills offer unprecedented protections for transgender people
EXCLUSIVE: Libya LGBT activist receives asylum in Germany
watermark
Opinions
My sport is politics
Recovering after Charlottesville
Barbara Cook helped us survive and thrive
Dupont Circle’s silly ‘Safeway siege’ stupefies a city
Ryan and McConnell: Muted racism is still racism
White people: this fight is now on our doorstep
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Remembering Diana
QUEERY: Nicole Browns
Beyoncé and Laverne Cox are collaborating on a secret project
‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ lesbian reboot scrapped by NBC
‘Jenny Jones’ murderer released on parole after killing gay friend who confessed crush
49ers’ assistant coach Katie Sowers becomes first openly LGBT NFL coach
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup