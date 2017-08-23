August 23, 2017 at 12:26 pm EDT | by Joey DiGuglielmo
LGBT-affirming minister Berry dies at 66
Delores Berry, gay news, Washington Blade

Rev. Delores Berry was a traveling evangelist and gospel singer in the Metropolitan Community Church fellowship. (Photo courtesy MCC)

Rev. Delores Berry, a preacher and gospel singer who had a longtime affiliation with the Fellowship of Metropolitan Community Churches, a liberal, LGBT-affirming denomination started when gays were not welcome in most Christian churches, died Aug. 8. She was 66. No cause of death was given.

Berry entered ministry at age 19 and was ordained in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. She came out at age 24 and said being a lesbian was central to her ministry.

She was preceded in death by her wife, Judy K. Kiser, who died in 2016. They had been together since 1984.

Berry joined the Metropolitan Community Church of Baltimore in 1974 and had her ordination transferred to MCC in 1978. Starting in 1987, she traveled as a full-time singing evangelist within the denomination. Kiser worked as her ministry coordinator. They had been Lancaster, Pa., residents.

The MCC Council of Elders issued a statement saying that Berry’s contributions to MCC were profound.

“Those with whom she prayed were changed and blessed,” they wrote. “Those who heard her sing found joy. Those who heard her preach encountered her remarkable ability to bring the word to life. Rev. Delores could pierce the veil bringing messages of healing and comfort to those she surrounded with her strong faith and compassion.”

Berry was a regular visitor to the Metropolitan Community Church of Washington. Former MCC-D.C. pastor Rev. Candace Shultis knew Berry since the 1970s and remembered many fun times spent with her over the years.

“I and so many others were blessed every time Delores preached from her heart and experience of God’s love,” Shultis said in a statement.

Berry, known for her flamboyant hats, would often tell funny stories in her sermons. She was also known to change the words to popular songs such as “You Raise Me Up” to be LGBT-specific. She recorded several albums of her gospel music.

Rev. Dwayne Johnson, senior pastor of MCC-D.C., said Berry’s annual visits to the church endeared her to many there.

“She had a special way of speaking, healing and praying that made one feel God’s particular and special embrace,” Johnson said. “MCC-D.C. and the denomination will miss her smile, her song and her tireless efforts to spread love.”

Joey DiGuglielmo is the Features Editor for the Washington Blade.

Bayard Rustin, Freedom Fighters, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Tribute to Bayard Rustin set for Aug. 26
Waiter refuses to let gay couple share dessert
Del. cop under investigation for anti-LGBT post
U.S. Conference on AIDS opens Sept. 7
Murals reflect Whitman-Walker ‘culture and community’
LGBT-affirming minister Berry dies at 66
watermark
National
2017 a mixed bag for state legislatures on LGBT issues
Dave Chappelle denies he’s transphobic during one-on-one interview
Trump blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville
Texas anti-transgender bathroom bill dies
Gutiérrez, Jealous arrested during White House DACA protest
AFL-CIO president resigns from Trump manufacturing council
watermark
World
EXCLUSIVE: HRC, Chilean advocacy group to launch business index
Uganda activists hold secret Pride celebration
Chilean president to introduce same-sex marriage bill on Aug. 28
At least 13 dead after van plows into crowd in Barcelona
Pakistan bills offer unprecedented protections for transgender people
EXCLUSIVE: Libya LGBT activist receives asylum in Germany
watermark
Opinions
My sport is politics
Recovering after Charlottesville
Barbara Cook helped us survive and thrive
Dupont Circle’s silly ‘Safeway siege’ stupefies a city
Ryan and McConnell: Muted racism is still racism
White people: this fight is now on our doorstep
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Remembering Diana
QUEERY: Nicole Browns
Beyoncé and Laverne Cox are collaborating on a secret project
‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ lesbian reboot scrapped by NBC
‘Jenny Jones’ murderer released on parole after killing gay friend who confessed crush
49ers’ assistant coach Katie Sowers becomes first openly LGBT NFL coach
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup