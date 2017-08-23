U.S. Conference on AIDS opens Sept. 7

The 21st annual U.S. Conference on AIDS (USCA), which is scheduled to take place Sept. 7-10 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, D.C., is expected to bring together community leaders, HIV advocates, and researchers to discuss the latest developments related to HIV prevention and treatment, according to the National Minority AIDS Council (NMAC), which organizes the conference.

“This year’s USCA once again brings together many members of the HIV family at a time of great uncertainty and unease,” said NMAC Executive Director Paul Kawata. “At a moment when we have pathways to end the HIV epidemic once and for all, that opportunity could be snatched away because of detrimental proposed federal budget cuts for HIV prevention and treatment,” Kawata said.

If those cuts become reality, we could actually see a resurgence of HIV in the United States, he said. “The information and activities planned for USCA will help all of us work to oppose those cuts and continue our progress toward an HIV-free world.”

Among those scheduled to make presentations at the conference are Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of the National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention; and Dr. Laura Cheever, associate administrator and chief medical officer for the HIV/AIDS Bureau of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, which, among other things, administers the Ryan White HIV CARE Act.

Also scheduled to address the conference is U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who conference organizers have called a longtime “staunch advocate in the fight against AIDS.”