Filmed ‘Angels’ revival screens at Shakespeare

Shakespeare Theatre Company screens a new staging of “Angels in America” at Sidney Harman Hall (610 F St., N.W.) from Sept. 5-12.

Tony Kushner’s play (seen here in last year’s Olney Theatre Co. production), set during the mid-‘80s AIDS crisis in New York City, stars Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, James McArdle and Russell Tovey. Part one will be screened on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. Part two will be shown on Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Purchase two screenings at once for $18.

For more information, visit shakespearetheatre.org.