Cher kicks off her fall residency at the MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, Md.) on Aug. 31, Sept. 2-3, Sept 7 and Sept. 9-10.

The “Classic Cher” tour will feature the pop legend’s biggest hits and iconic costumes. Cher previously held a spring residency at the MGM National Harbor in March. Tickets range from $109-$629.

For more details, visit ticketmaster.com.