MTV invites transgender military members to VMAs

MTV has invited active transgender military service members to attend the 2017 Music Video Awards on Sunday.

Pentagon Spokesman Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick confirmed the report to CNN and says the military is considering it.

“MTV has requested service member participation for this year’s VMAs,” Haverstick told CNN. “At this time the Department of Defense is reviewing the parameters of the request.”

The invite comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s proposed ban against transgender military service members.

The VMAs are known to be a political hotbed for artists. In 2010, Lady Gaga protested the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy by walking the red carpet with four servicemen and a servicewoman who had been discharged because of their sexuality. Out NBA star Jason Lewis presented at the 2013 VMAs to introduce Macklemore, Ryan Lewis and Mary Lambert’s performance of LGBT anthem, “Same Love.”

At the 2016 VMAs, Lance Bass wore a “Love Trumps Hate” jacket and Beyoncé brought four mothers whose black sons were killed by police officers to the award show.

The 2017 VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, airs on Sunday at 8 p.m.