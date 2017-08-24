Sundance 2017 is Labor Day weekend in Rehoboth

CAMP Rehoboth hosts Sundance 2017: Rainbow XXX Solar NRG, an auction and dance event weekend, at the Rehoboth Mall (18908 Rehoboth Mall Blvd., Rehoboth Beach, Del.) on Sept. 2-3.

On Saturday, Sept. 2 from 7-10 p.m. there will be a silent and live auction with items such as cruises, art and dining opportunities. Lorne Crawford will lead the live auction. A cocktail buffet and open bar will be available all night.

On Sunday, Sept. 3 there will be a dance party from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Joe Gauthreaux will play music all night. A cocktail buffet and open bar will also run all night. Tickets are $45 for one night to $80 for both.

For more information, visit camprehoboth.com.