Trans social media star Gigi Gorgeous added to MTV’s ‘TRL’ reboot

Transgender YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous has joined MTV’s “TRL” reboot as a social media correspondent.

“TRL” will air live daily from MTV’s Times Square studio where celebrities will drop by to chat about music and pop culture. It will also incorporate social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram and Musical.ly.

Other hosts include Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna, Amy Pham, D.C. Young Fly, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson, Tamara Dhia and Liza Koshy.

Gorgeous, 25, has become a social media star with more than two million subscribers on YouTube and more than two million followers on Instagram.

She announced the news on her Instagram with the caption, “Living my childhood dream and joining the @MTV @TRL family this fall. Get ready for a Times Square moment soon.”

Living my childhood dream and joining the @MTV @TRL family this fall😍 Get ready for a Times Square moment soon💖🌃🎉 A post shared by GIGI GORGEOUS 👸🏼 (@gigigorgeous) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

“TRL” makes its comeback on Oct. 2.