Jack discovers Grindr in new ‘Will & Grace’ promo

Jack delves into the digital age of gay hookups on Grindr in a new clip for the upcoming season of “Will & Grace.”

The promo starts featuring old school clips of the gang and their antics before giving a sneak peek at the foursome set in modern day using new technology.

Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) participate in a game of Heads Up where Will gives the clue, “Okay, he’s a man, but he’s aged into a lesbian.”

“Newt Gingrich,” Grace yells.

In another clip, Jack (Sean Hayes) swipes through his Grindr options.

“Grindr has gotten so skanky,” Jack says. “I feel like I could get finger herpes just from scrolling.”

He then gets excited that there’s a gay man near him, only to discover it’s Will sitting on the couch next to him.

“Will & Grace” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC.