Justin Timberlake and JAY-Z in talks for Super Bowl halftime

Justin Timberlake and JAY-Z are in talks to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

According to Hits Daily Double, Timberlake and JAY-Z could be taking the U.S. Bank Stadium stage in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. The performers are still in discussions and an official confirmation has not been made.

This would be Timberlake’s first time back on the Super Bowl halftime stage since his infamous “wardrobe malfunction” performance with Janet Jackson in 2004. Timberlake ripped away part of Jackson’s costume resulting in her bare nipple being exposed and a fallout of FCC censorship on network TV.

Timberlake and JAY-Z haven’t paired up musically since their singles “Suit & Tie” and “Holy Grail” in 2013.