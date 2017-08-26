Give condos a sporting chance

If you’ve ever met me, then you know I’m not an athlete or sports fanatic. I prefer making out to working out, sunning to running, and Cartier to cardio. I only recently learned that Under Armour is not a protective cup and I thought for a long time that Fabletics were what Edina and Patsy might wear to brunch.

Like most real estate agents, however, I have lots of clients who are interested in living a healthier lifestyle than my own and love spending leisure time cheering on their favorite sports team.

So while by no means all-inclusive, here are some popular D.C. neighborhood condominiums and cooperatives that may meet your needs and give you a rationale for paying those higher monthly fees in buildings where amenities are plentiful.

Do you start your day with machines and weights? Why not weigh the price of a condo fee against a monthly membership at a fitness center?

As of this writing, there are 178 condos or cooperatives listed in D.C. that feature exercise or fitness rooms. Their equipment may range from a couple of ellipticals and a set of free weights to a full-fledged professional gym.

Spend a pittance for a studio coop at River Park in the SW Waterfront area or go for broke (perhaps literally) by spending nearly $10 million to move on up to that deluxe apartment in the sky at the Ritz-Carlton in Georgetown.

If swimming is your thing, there are plenty of buildings with pools, but having an indoor pool will allow you to work off a rough day at the office all year long in the comfort of a temperate mid-rise or high-rise building.

Check out Cathedral West in Observatory Circle, where you can get an indoor pool with your new two-bedroom condo for less than $800,000. If your budget is limited to $450,000, then you may prefer the pool that comes with a one-bedroom condo at the Metropolitan in West End.

Tennis anyone? The courts at the Foxhall condominium, a luxury building in Wesley Heights where your condo fee alone may be higher than your monthly mortgage payment, may fit the bill. If not, try the courts at Newark Street Park adjacent to McLean Gardens in Tenleytown, where condos generally sell for under $600,000.

If you’re into cycling and running, then virtually any condo or coop with access to a street or trail will do, but for something a little different, play racquetball at the Wadsworth House in Georgetown or spend $400,000 to $500,000 for a large one-bedroom unit and challenge your neighbor to a game of billiards at The Whitman or at 400 Mass in Mount Vernon Triangle.

For those who would rather watch professional sports, D.C. offers a plethora of venues where you can live close to where your team plays.

The Navy Yard has come alive as home to Nationals baseball, where a one-bedroom coop at the Capitol Hill Tower can be purchased for as little as $375,000. You can also hear the cheers of the crowd from the Velocity condo with a budget upgrade to $500,000.

The Capital One Arena (formerly the Verizon Center) in Penn Quarter is home to the Wizards and Mystics basketball teams and Washington Capitals hockey. Avoid the congestion on the roads by walking there from your 2050 SF, $950,000 condo or something smaller and less expensive at the Clara Barton or its sister building, the Lafayette.

Look for DC United soccer to move from RFK Stadium to the new Audi Field in Buzzard’s Point in Southwest in 2018. Thereafter, RFK is slated to begin its transformation to a 350,000 SF recreation and sports complex that will host bowling, go-kart, and video-game facilities.

If you prefer watching varsity or intercollegiate sports, Georgetown University offers a variety of options around town, including lacrosse, softball, field hockey, crewing, sailing and, of course, football.

You might also stroll from your $300,000 Jefferson House condominium or Claridge House cooperative, buildings that often rent well as extended student housing, to the Charles E. Smith Center in Foggy Bottom to watch George Washington University basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, competitive swimming, and water polo.

Or, if these suggestions are not enough to feed the athletic beast inside you, just do what I do. Move the coffee table into the corner of the living room, turn up the sound on the TV, and pretend you’re a contestant on JLo’s World of Dance.

Dancing is a sport too, right?

Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland & Virginia and Director of Education & Mentorship at Real Living| At Home. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her at Valerie@DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook.