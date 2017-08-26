August 26, 2017 at 5:36 pm EDT | by Michael Key
PHOTOS: 17th Street Festival 2017

17th Street Festival, gay news, Washington Blade

17th Street Festival (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The eighth annual 17th Street Festival was held along Frank Kameny Way on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
17th Street Festival, gay news, Washington Blade (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community. Follow Michael

