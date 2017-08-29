August 29, 2017 at 10:40 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Lost Alan Turing letters found in filing cabinet
Alan Turing, gay news, Washington Blade

Alan Turing is credited with helping to end World War II by cracking the German Enigma code. (Photo courtesy of King’s College Library)

A collection of 148 documents penned by Alan Turing has been found in an old filing cabinet at the University of Manchester.

According to The Guardian, Professor Jim Miles of the School of Computer Science found the documents in a red file with “Alan Turing” written on top. Miles couldn’t believe the documents were from the famous World War II codebreaker.

“I was astonished such a thing had remained hidden out of sight for so long. No one who now works in the school or at the university knew they even existed. It really was an exciting find and it is mystery as to why they had been filed away,” Miles said in a statement.

The documents date from early 1949 until Turing’s suicide in June 1954. While they don’t give any insight into Turing’s personal life, they show how widely respected he had become in the academic world. They include records of his academic research and invitations to lecture at universities in the United States including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Despite the many invitations to speak at universities in the United States, one letter reveals Turing’s true feelings about the country.

“I would not like the journey. I detest America,” Turing writes to King’s College London physicist Donald Mackay.

All of the documents have been archived in the university’s library and can be viewed here. 

