‘So You Think You Can Dance’ channels RuPaul in drag-inspired dance routine

“So You Think You Can Dance” brought a fierce performance to Monday night’s show featuring the club banger “Call Me Mother” by RuPaul.

The top 8 kicked off the episode with a dance routine that paid homage to ball culture including voguing and duck walks. The routine was choreographed by former “SYTYCD” contestant Mark Kanemura, who was also the lead dancer for Lady Gaga.

RuPaul and Michelle Visage gave their stamp of approval, tweeting praise for the dance number.

“So You Think You Can Dance” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Watch below.