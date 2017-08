The Cherry Fund hosts a fundraiser for the Barry Smythers Fund at Town (2009 8th St., N.W.) featuring DJ Alex on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

The Barry Smythers Fund was created in honor of Smythers, a Cherry Fund member who took his life last year. Funds will be donated to mental health and support group programs. Tickets are $21.99.

For more information, visit facebook.com/cherryfund.