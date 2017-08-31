August 31, 2017 at 2:29 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Reese Witherspoon to produce film about Westboro Baptist Church

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Reese Witherspoon will be producing “This Above All,” a film based on the life of Megan Phelps-Roper, the granddaughter of Westboro Baptist Church founder Fred Phelps.

Phelps-Roper left the church in 2012 with her sister Grace and was excommunicated from her family. Since then, she has penned an upcoming book about her experiences in the church.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be based on her book and a New Yorker article by Adrian Chen.

The film will follow Phelps-Roper’s life as a child who started to picket funerals for soldiers, gay murder victims, AIDS victims and more at just five years old. As an adult, she became a strong media presence for the anti-gay church and was vocal on Twitter.

However, while advocating for the church on Twitter she came across people with different viewpoints who helped her change her beliefs.

Nick Hornby, known for the Oscar-nominated film “Brooklyn,” will pen the script. Marc Webb, known for his work on “The Amazing Spider-Man,” will direct.

Cape Henlopen High School, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
watermark
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
watermark
watermark
