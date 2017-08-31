White House denies reports that Trump will end DACA

The White House on Thursday denied reports President Trump plans to end a program that allows young undocumented immigrants to remain in the country.

Fox News cited a senior administration official who said Trump as early as Friday could announce he plans to stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that former President Obama signed in 2012. McClatchy on Thursday reported Trump will allow “Dreamers” to remain in the U.S. until their work permits expire.

“We do not have any information to share on DACA at this time,” a White House spokesperson told the Washington Blade.

DACA has allowed roughly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S. and obtain work permits. Advocates have also urged the Trump administration to allow the Temporary Protected Status program — which has allowed more than 55,000 people from El Salvador, Honduras and other countries that have suffered war and/or natural disasters over the last two decades to receive temporary residency permits — to remain in place.

Illinois Congressman Luis Gutiérrez and former NAACP President Ben Jealous are among the more than two dozen people who were arrested outside the White House on Aug. 15 during a protest in support of DACA and the Temporary Protected Status. CASA, a Maryland-based immigration advocacy group that co-organized the protest, noted Trump faces an “arbitrary deadline” of Tuesday from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and nine other “right-wing politicians” to end DACA.

