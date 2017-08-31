August 31, 2017 at 6:51 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
White House denies reports that Trump will end DACA

Donald Trump, Charlottesville, white nationalists, gay news, Washington Blade

The White House has denied reports President Trump will end a program that has allowed 800,000 young undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S. (Image courtesy of C-SPAN)

The White House on Thursday denied reports President Trump plans to end a program that allows young undocumented immigrants to remain in the country.

Fox News cited a senior administration official who said Trump as early as Friday could announce he plans to stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that former President Obama signed in 2012. McClatchy on Thursday reported Trump will allow “Dreamers” to remain in the U.S. until their work permits expire.

“We do not have any information to share on DACA at this time,” a White House spokesperson told the Washington Blade.

DACA has allowed roughly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S. and obtain work permits. Advocates have also urged the Trump administration to allow the Temporary Protected Status program — which has allowed more than 55,000 people from El Salvador, Honduras and other countries that have suffered war and/or natural disasters over the last two decades to receive temporary residency permits — to remain in place.

Illinois Congressman Luis Gutiérrez and former NAACP President Ben Jealous are among the more than two dozen people who were arrested outside the White House on Aug. 15 during a protest in support of DACA and the Temporary Protected Status. CASA, a Maryland-based immigration advocacy group that co-organized the protest, noted Trump faces an “arbitrary deadline” of Tuesday from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and nine other “right-wing politicians” to end DACA.

The Blade will provide additional updates as they become available.

DACA, gay news, Washington Blade

Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) programs march at Lafayette Park on Aug. 15, 2017. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

Cape Henlopen High School, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
Women’s events organizer Spruell dies at 66
D.C. cops accused of joking about ‘gay’ burglary victim
Karen Keys-Gamarra elected to Fairfax County School Board
HRC official killed in D.C. motor scooter crash
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Court asked for ‘immediate intervention’ to block trans military ban
CVS exposes patients’ HIV status in mailings
Law schools weigh bans on military recruiters over trans policy
Defense Sec. Mattis says current trans policy remains in place until panel makes recommendations
LGBT relief funds launched to help Texas hurricane victims
Two new lawsuits filed against Trump over trans military ban
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
U.N. human rights chief criticizes Trump over trans, media comments
Israeli government ends opposition to same-sex adoption
Chilean president introduces same-sex marriage, adoption bill
MCC founder reflects on Cuba trip
Indian Supreme Court issues landmark privacy ruling
EXCLUSIVE: HRC, Chilean advocacy group to launch business index
watermark
Opinions
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
U.S. withholding Egypt aid over human rights is welcome news
That time a Neo-Nazi crashed a D.C. gay rights meeting
Our national needle is stuck in chaos
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
One of the boys
‘Music’ of the night
Wide world of ‘Shorts’
Reese Witherspoon to produce film about Westboro Baptist Church
Suicide prevention benefit is Sept. 9
Gay YouTuber becomes mayor of Hell, Michigan, bans straight people from town
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup