Sam Smith teases new music after two-year hiatus

Sam Smith is making his comeback this fall after a two-year hiatus.

Smith has kept under the radar since the release of his single “Writing’s on the Wall” for the James Bond film “Spectrum.” It’s been even longer since his critically-acclaimed debut album, “In the Lonely Hour” was released in 2014.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Smith thanked his fans for waiting for new music and teased a new release “very very very” soon.

“To all my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you,” Smith writes. “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

“The wait is so nearly over,” Smith continued. “Something is coming very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul and heart into this record.”

Smith kept to his word and posted the first official news of new music on Friday morning. The singer posted a photo to Instagram which shows a Spotify ad in the Shoreditch neighborhood in East London. The ad features Smith’s face and the date Sept. 8.

No official news on what the date could mean has been given but there is speculation that is the date Smith’s first single from his sophomore album will be released.