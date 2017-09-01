September 1, 2017 at 8:58 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Sam Smith teases new music after two-year hiatus
Sam Smith, gay news, Washington Blade

Sam Smith (Photo courtesy of the Merriweather Post Pavilion)

Sam Smith is making his comeback this fall after a two-year hiatus.

Smith has kept under the radar since the release of his single “Writing’s on the Wall” for the James Bond film “Spectrum.” It’s been even longer since his critically-acclaimed debut album, “In the Lonely Hour” was released in 2014.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Smith thanked his fans for waiting for new music and teased a new release “very very very” soon.

“To all my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you,” Smith writes. “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

“The wait is so nearly over,” Smith continued. “Something is coming very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul and heart into this record.”

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Smith kept to his word and posted the first official news of new music on Friday morning. The singer posted a photo to Instagram which shows a Spotify ad in the Shoreditch neighborhood in East London. The ad features Smith’s face and the date Sept. 8.

No official news on what the date could mean has been given but there is speculation that is the date Smith’s first single from his sophomore album will be released.

Morning London x

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Cape Henlopen High School, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
Women’s events organizer Spruell dies at 66
D.C. cops accused of joking about ‘gay’ burglary victim
Karen Keys-Gamarra elected to Fairfax County School Board
HRC official killed in D.C. motor scooter crash
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Court asked for ‘immediate intervention’ to block trans military ban
CVS exposes patients’ HIV status in mailings
Law schools weigh bans on military recruiters over trans policy
Defense Sec. Mattis says current trans policy remains in place until panel makes recommendations
LGBT relief funds launched to help Texas hurricane victims
Two new lawsuits filed against Trump over trans military ban
Malta, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Malta same-sex marriage law takes effect
Disneyland Paris bans three-year-old boy from ‘Princess for a Day’
U.N. human rights chief criticizes Trump over trans, media comments
Israeli government ends opposition to same-sex adoption
Chilean president introduces same-sex marriage, adoption bill
MCC founder reflects on Cuba trip
watermark
Opinions
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
U.S. withholding Egypt aid over human rights is welcome news
That time a Neo-Nazi crashed a D.C. gay rights meeting
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Fans react to a fake coming out tweet from Shawn Mendes
Sam Smith teases new music after two-year hiatus
One of the boys
‘Music’ of the night
Wide world of ‘Shorts’
Reese Witherspoon to produce film about Westboro Baptist Church
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup