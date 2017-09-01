September 1, 2017 at 10:51 am EDT | by Staff reports
Study finds LGB teens more depressed than straights

depressed, gay news, Washington BladeNEW YORK — LGB teens are about three times as likely to be depressed than their straight counterparts according to a new study from the Australian & New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry, MedicalXPress reports.

About 165,000 adolescents from eight countries including the U.S., U.K. and New Zealand were studied.

Among the findings:

• Female sexual minority youth were more likely to be depressed than gay or bi male youth.

• Those questioning their sexuality were no more or less likely to report depression than those who’d settled on an identity.

Researchers said LGB youth tend to internalize negative messages they see in society, MedicalXPress reports.

Cape Henlopen High School, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
Women’s events organizer Spruell dies at 66
D.C. cops accused of joking about ‘gay’ burglary victim
Karen Keys-Gamarra elected to Fairfax County School Board
HRC official killed in D.C. motor scooter crash
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Court asked for ‘immediate intervention’ to block trans military ban
CVS exposes patients’ HIV status in mailings
Law schools weigh bans on military recruiters over trans policy
Defense Sec. Mattis says current trans policy remains in place until panel makes recommendations
LGBT relief funds launched to help Texas hurricane victims
Two new lawsuits filed against Trump over trans military ban
Malta, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Malta same-sex marriage law takes effect
Disneyland Paris bans three-year-old boy from ‘Princess for a Day’
U.N. human rights chief criticizes Trump over trans, media comments
Israeli government ends opposition to same-sex adoption
Chilean president introduces same-sex marriage, adoption bill
MCC founder reflects on Cuba trip
watermark
Opinions
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
U.S. withholding Egypt aid over human rights is welcome news
That time a Neo-Nazi crashed a D.C. gay rights meeting
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Fans react to a fake coming out tweet from Shawn Mendes
Sam Smith teases new music after two-year hiatus
One of the boys
‘Music’ of the night
Wide world of ‘Shorts’
Reese Witherspoon to produce film about Westboro Baptist Church
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup