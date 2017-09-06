September 6, 2017 at 1:08 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Rami Malek transforms into Freddie Mercury for Queen biopic

The first look from Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” has been released and it gives a sneak peek of Rami Malek channeling frontman Freddie Mercury.

The “Mr. Robot” star wears a mustache, white tank top and jeans as he strikes a pose holding a microphone.

While the look has been secured, Malek told Entertainment Weekly he is also hard at work recreating Mercury’s iconic voice. He says his own voice, Mercury’s recordings and a sound-alike will be mixed together for the final product.

“We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible,” Malek told Entertainment Weekly.“I’m in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting.”

The Bryan Singer directed film also stars Gwilym Lee as lead guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor and Joseph Mazello as bassist John Deacon. The film follows Queen’s journey from 1975 until their Live Aid performance in 1985.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” hits theaters Dec. 25, 2018.

