Chefs for Equality is annual HRC benefit

Human Rights Campaign hosts its sixth annual Chefs for Equality at Union Market (1309 5th St., N.E.) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 6-11 p.m.

More than 100 of the D.C. area’s top chefs will share their signature dishes. There will also be more than 100 mixologists offering hand-crafted cocktails and more than 20 pastry and sweet stations. Special chefs who will be in attendance include Kevin Tien, Carlie Steiner, Johnny Spero and Katsuya Fukushima, among others.

Tickets are $200 and include access to the pre-reception and all chef tasting stations. For more details, visit chefsforequality.org.